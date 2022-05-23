$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.71. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 100.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 102.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

