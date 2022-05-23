$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. 1,487,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,866. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

