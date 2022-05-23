-$0.23 EPS Expected for Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Kiora Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kiora Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.94.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.