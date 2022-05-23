$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

ZWS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 653,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $138,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,957.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

