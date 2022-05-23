$0.29 EPS Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.34. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,441. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

Shares of CARG stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 67,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,335. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

