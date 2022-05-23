-$0.36 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). DoorDash reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $997,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,724.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,322 shares of company stock worth $45,966,601. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 0.9% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after buying an additional 307,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DoorDash by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,394,000 after buying an additional 229,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,634,000 after buying an additional 1,296,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $66.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

