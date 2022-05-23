-$0.40 EPS Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RedHill Biopharma.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RDHL opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
