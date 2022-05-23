-$0.43 EPS Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). Neuronetics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Shares of STIM opened at $2.40 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 22,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,965.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 358,926 shares of company stock valued at $911,204. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth $2,667,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 772,665 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 490,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 300,651 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

