$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,138,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Goff John C purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Upland Software by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 194.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. 4,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,670. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $404.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.99.

About Upland Software (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

