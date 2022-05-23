$0.45 EPS Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at $130,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSET stock opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

