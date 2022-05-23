$0.45 EPS Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.38. Hilltop reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Hilltop had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 25.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

