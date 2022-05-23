-$0.52 EPS Expected for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.61). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 229,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,719. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

