$0.54 EPS Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. nVent Electric posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.61. 42,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

