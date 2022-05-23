-$0.59 EPS Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.44). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,761,655. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Redfin by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. Redfin has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.99.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

