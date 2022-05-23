$0.59 EPS Expected for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.59. Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interpublic Group of Companies.
Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,689 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 283,544 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.