$0.64 EPS Expected for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan L. Hoffman acquired 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,079.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,080 shares of company stock worth $1,269,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000.

Shares of NYSE HLF traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. 1,411,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,788. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

