$0.68 EPS Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. Monster Beverage reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,035. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.00. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

