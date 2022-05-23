$0.81 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.70). United Airlines reported earnings of ($3.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 120.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion.

Shares of NYSE UAL traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.73. 315,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,575,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

