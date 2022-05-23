$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

