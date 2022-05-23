$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $0.87. Meta Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH opened at $36.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

