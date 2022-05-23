$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $981.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,505,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,322,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,129,000 after buying an additional 837,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

