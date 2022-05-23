$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Vectrus reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $355,214.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,950 shares of company stock worth $136,364. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 83.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vectrus during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

VEC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,349. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

