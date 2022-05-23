$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

PLAY traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.45. 2,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,522. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

