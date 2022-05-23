-$1.20 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($1.02). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.65) to ($3.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 1,211,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,077. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52.
About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.