$1.22 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.95. SAP posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $2,680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,446,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,391,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000.

SAP traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $99.49. 19,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,993. SAP has a one year low of $92.94 and a one year high of $151.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 1.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.