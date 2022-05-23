$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,031 shares of company stock worth $24,846,994 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 64.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $94.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

