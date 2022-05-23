$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $550.24 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $531.23 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $624.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $627.05.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,612,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

