$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

Shares of IFF opened at $128.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

