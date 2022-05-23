1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of FLWS opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth about $115,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

