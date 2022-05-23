$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

NYSE ICE opened at $97.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $93.45 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $9,882,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

