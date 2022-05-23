$1.90 EPS Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of IEX opened at $185.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX has a 1-year low of $179.30 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

