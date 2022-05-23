$1.96 EPS Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.12. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 87.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE IBP opened at $87.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.
About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.