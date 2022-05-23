$10.09 Million in Sales Expected for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) will report $10.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $7.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.62 million to $72.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.56 million, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $108.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRIX opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $448.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.59. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

