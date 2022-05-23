$10.92 Million in Sales Expected for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) to post sales of $10.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.16 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $50.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.97 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.44 million, with estimates ranging from $116.81 million to $166.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

