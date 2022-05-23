$109.13 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) will post $109.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.50 million and the lowest is $108.70 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $94.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $445.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.70 million to $446.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $511.75 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $513.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPSC. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $99.25 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.60.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,738,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,949,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,379,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,102,000 after acquiring an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.