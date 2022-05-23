$12.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will announce $12.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.71 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $6.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full-year sales of $49.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.67 billion to $58.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.81 billion to $55.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Imperial Oil.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IMO opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.74. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

