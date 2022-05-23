$13.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.29 billion and the highest is $13.54 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $54.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.92 billion to $54.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $56.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $690.21.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $479.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $520.00 and a 200 day moving average of $586.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a one year low of $410.33 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

