$163.53 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to post sales of $163.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $174.90 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $146.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $722.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $730.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $878.59 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $891.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

NYSE ORA opened at $76.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $177,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9,839.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 120.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 102.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

