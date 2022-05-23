$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $9.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Biogen by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 49,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.65 on Monday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.63.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.