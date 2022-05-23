$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $3.90. Hess posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 975%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $15.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $20.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $15,033,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $113.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.67. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $119.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

