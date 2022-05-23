$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. Waters reported earnings per share of $2.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $12.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $12.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $321.16. 272,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,981. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

