$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.99 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368 over the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.
REGN opened at $661.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $492.13 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $681.16 and its 200 day moving average is $646.13.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.