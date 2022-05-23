$23.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will report $23.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.15 billion. Humana posted sales of $20.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $93.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.32 billion to $95.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $101.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $99.59 billion to $103.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $439.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $472.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.