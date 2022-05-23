$24.28 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $24.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.33 billion and the highest is $25.73 billion. FedEx reported sales of $22.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $93.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.45 billion to $94.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $97.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.97 billion to $101.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Barclays dropped their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $200.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.04. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

