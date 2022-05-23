$280.04 Million in Sales Expected for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) to report $280.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $280.10 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $205.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MXL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $38.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $23,507,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter valued at $17,494,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

