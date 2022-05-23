$281.97 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) to report $281.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $276.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.04 million. Duke Realty posted sales of $271.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRE. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,539,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $50.91 on Monday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

