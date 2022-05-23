$294.54 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) will announce $294.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $295.08 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $259.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

HSII stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $627.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $272,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $392,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,552.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

