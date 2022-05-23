$298.61 Million in Sales Expected for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to report $298.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.87 million and the highest is $377.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 73.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 28.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 37.02. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of 19.25 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

