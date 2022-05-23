$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. MarineMax posted earnings per share of $2.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $40.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $874.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

