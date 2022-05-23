$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.81.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $181.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $176.72 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

